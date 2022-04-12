The much-awaited wedding of Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is currently the talk of the town after the speculations about the two of them tieing the knot in a few days. While the couple has not confirmed anything about their wedding officially, the preparations at Ranbir Kapoor's house Vastu, RK Studios and their under-construction Krishna Raj bungalow are enough for fans to speculate. While the Krishna Raj bungalow was being decorated by the end of last week, its pictures and videos of being decked up with lights are surfacing on the internet.

On Monday night. April 11, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Krishna Raj bungalow, which is named after the former's grandparents and is currently under construction, was glowing with lights. Purple, blue, pink and more beams of light covered the entire house. Both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been keeping a track of the construction process of the bungalow for the past several months and are often seen visiting the site. The bungalow has already become a well-known landmark in Chembur, Mumbai. If reports are to be believed, the Bollywood couple will be moving in there after their wedding and once the house is ready.

More about Ranbir-Alia's wedding preparations

In the latest update, Ranbir Kapoor's house is currently being decorated by a huge team. They recently installed large curtains to block the inside view of the house. As per the paparazzi, the placement of curtains was done to maintain privacy during the couple's nuptials, which are reportedly scheduled to be held at Ranbir Kapoor's Vastu residence in Bandra.

Previously, several media reports as well as ANI suggested that Alia Bhatt is likely to wear a bridal lehenga by celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee on her special day. Recently, amid the wedding prep, Sabyasachi Mukherjee's packages arrived at Ranbir Kapoor's residence fueling the ongoing reports. Alia Bhatt has previously shown her love for Sabyasachi Mukherjee's designs as she is often seen wearing designer outfits. May it be a film promotion or even a Diwali celebration, Alia Bhatt often turns to the designer for beautiful outfits.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expected to tie the knot on April 14. However, as the couple has not confirmed the date, there are several dates making rounds on the internet. As per a report by Pinkvilla, the couple's pre-wedding festivities will take place at RK Studios, while their nuptials will be held at Ranbir's Vastu residence.

Image: Instagram/@ranbir_kapoooor