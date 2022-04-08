Actor Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage rumours have become the talk of the town these days. The lovebird's wedding rumours have taken the internet by storm. Though Ranbir and Alia Bhatt have remained tight-lipped about their big day, updates from their intimate wedding are constantly surfacing online.

From Neetu Kapoor finalising her outfits for the wedding to the families deciding the venue for marriage, the internet is buzzing with information on the next big Bollywood wedding. Amidst the wedding rumours, Ranbir's father and late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's wedding reception card are doing rounds on the internet.

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's reception card has gone viral on the internet

As per various media reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will tie the knot at Ranbir’s ancestral home in Chembur, RK House, the same place where Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor exchanged their wedding vows in 1980. The veteran stars had their reception on January 23, 1980, which was attended by their friends and family members. The reception invitation card of Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor has become a trending topic of discussion for netizens.

The card read, “Mr & Mrs Raj Kapoor request the pleasure of your company on the auspicious occasion of the marriage reception of their son Rishi (Grandson of Late Mr and Mrs Prithviraj Kapoor) with Neetu (Daughter of Mrs. Rajee Singh) on Wednesday the 23 January 1980.”

Here, take a look-

As soon as the card surfaced online, netizens took to the comments section. One of the users wrote, "Ralia card should be with a similar theme 😍" and another wrote, "So nice to see this reception card❤❤" whereas, the rest of the users expressed their excitement for the wedding.

More about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Wedding

As per the reports of Pinkvilla, a close source of the couple revealed to the portal that "The wedding is taking place in April. The wedding festivities will take place from April 13 - 17. During this period, the sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies are scheduled as well." Members close to both Kapoor and Bhatt families have been reportedly told to keep themselves free during this period. However, both Alia and Ranbir have not officially revealed their wedding date and have decided to keep it a private affair.

