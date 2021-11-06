Before Uunchai, Parineeti Chopra Shares Pics From Place Where 'God Is Nature'; Guess Where

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is quite excited to be part of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's forthcoming film, Uunchai. The actor will be sharing the big screen an ensemble of legendary actors- Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, and Sarika.

Parineeti recently took to her verified Twitter handle and dropped a pair of stunning pictures of herself. The actor can be seen posing in front of a mesmerizing snow backdrop. The actor said that 'behind her is a snowstorm,' and 'ahead of her is the film shoot.'

For me if there is a God, its nature .. 🌨🗻Snowstorm behind me, film shoot ahead of me .. pic.twitter.com/TQOKeMgqA1 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) November 6, 2021

The Hasee Toh Phasee actor is currently gearing up for her forthcoming highly-anticipated film, Uunchai. The film went on floors in Nepal and is currently being shot in Kargil. Amid her busy shooting schedules, Parineeti Chopra has managed to take time for herself and capture stunning pictures. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a white crop top which she paired with black pants. The actor added a bright pink jacket and a pair of dark shades to complete her look.

For the caption, she wrote, "For me, if there is a God, its nature .. Snowstorm behind me, film shoot ahead of me..." As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, many fans and followers flooded the comments section with lovely messages. Several of them dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Parineeti is an avid social media user as she frequently treats her fans with snaps from her personal as well as professional life. Earlier, the actor dropped a pair of pictures where she can be seen having an engaging conversation with the filmmaker Sooraj Barjatiya. She captioned the post, "Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir. Sooraj sir has defined and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast (sic)."

With Unchhai, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is all set to collaborate with Amitabh Bachchan for the very first time. The film will reportedly be based on the theme of friendship and has been titled Uunchai. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti will be playing the role of a Nepali tourist guide in the film.

Image: Twitter/@parineetichopra