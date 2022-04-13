Ahead Of Wedding, Alia Radiates Glow In THIS Pic From 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' Sets

With the news of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding news, the Internet is abuzz with all the major updates on the couple’s wedding festivities. Starting from the wedding preparations to the guest list, the fans have been excitedly waiting to catch a glimpse of the two stars. Now, amid much excitement on social media, a throwback picture of Alia from the sets of her upcoming film has been doing rounds on social media.

Alia Bhatt’s glow in the new pictures from Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani shooting sets is totally unmissable. Producer Vaseem Qureshi took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures that he clicked with Alia and Ranveer on the sets of their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous in this BTS pic from shooting sets

In the pictures, Alia is seen dressed in comfortable casuals, with minimal makeup as she strikes a cool pose. On the other hand, Qureshi also shared a picture with Ranveer where the Gully Boy star was seen dressed in a bright yellow and black outfit.

The producer’s picture with the Raazi actor was flooded with fan comments who praised the actor’s beauty that she channeled in the picture. One of the users addressed Alia as “Bride to be” while another wrote, “don’t miss the glow on Alia’s face.”

Meanwhile, the wedding festivities have kick-started with the Haldi ceremony. The guests have started to arrive at Ranbir Kapoor’s house in taxis and other private cars to attend the pre-wedding festivities. According to a video going viral on social media by the various paparazzi accounts, it was depicted that the guards have tightened the security outside Ranbir Kapoor's Vastu house by setting up barricades at the main gate. The security guards are also seen putting red stickers on the phone cameras of the people entering the house reportedly for the Haldi celebration.

The two stars recently received best wishes from their Brahmastra director and “dear friend” Ayan Mukerji who shared the teaser of a song from the film while congratulating the couple for starting a new chapter in their life.

