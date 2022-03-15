Ahmed Khan Takes His Batmobile For A Spin To Watch 'The Batman'; Fans Call It 'show Off'

Ace Choreographer-director Ahmed Khan recently turned heads after he arrived in his luxurious Batmobile to watch the superhero drama The Batman in Mumbai. The ace filmmaker, accompanied by his family arrived at a popular cinema hall in Andheri West to watch the latest Hollywood release starring Robert Pattinson in their Batmobile.

For the unversed, the director had purchased the car last year as he gifted the same to his wife on her birthday. Several videos and pictures of the director with his family have been surfacing on social media and fans can't keep calm after seeing the luxurious car.

Ahmed Khan arrives in a luxurious Batmobile to watch The Batman

Ahmed Khan who is currently completing the post-production of Heropanti 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tara Sutaria, can be seen arriving at the theatre with his wife and son as they all stepped out from the car while posing for the paparazzi. Ahmed's car is a rare one and is based on the vehicle driven by Hollywood star Michael Keaton in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns respectively.

The car is a limited edition and it is reportedly manufactured by Gotham Motors and assembled by Executive ModCar Trendz (EMT). Last year, after receiving such an expensive present from her husband, Shaira Ahmed Khan had shared the pictures of the car while going along with it. In one of the pictures, she can be seen sitting on the roof and bonnet while posing while the other showed her excitement of receiving such a beautiful and limited edition gift from her husband. Now, as Ahmed took out this beast for a ride in town, all eyes were on it.

Ahmed and his family also posed for some pictures beside the Batmobile. Fans quickly took to the comment section and trolled the celeb for purchasing such an expensive car. One of the users wrote, "Idhar bombay mein scooter park karne ki jagah nahi hai…" Another user wrote, " Kuch zyada hi ho gaya show off (isn't it too much of a show off?" A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, " Complete show off."