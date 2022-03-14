'The Batman': Robert Pattinson-starrer Mints $463.2 Million In Second Weekend Globally

Actor Robert Pattinson's starrer The Batman has been in theatres now for a week now and the superhero film witnessed great business in its second weekend. Worldwide, the Matt Reeves directed film has crossed the $400 million milestones and has now grossed $463.2 Million through its second weekend.

In international markets like Saudi Arabia, Germany, Australia, Korea, Brazil, Spain, France, Italy, the UK, and Mexico, the film’s performance continues to be strong. Apart from fairing well at the box office globally, the film is also doing great domestically after the Warner Bros. film earned $66 million from 4,417 North American theaters in its second weekend of release, propelling its domestic tally to a robust $238.5 million.

The Batman box office collection globally

After witnessing 10 days run on the big screen, the film ranks as the highest-grossing movie of 2022, as well as the second-highest-grossing film since the onset of COVID-19 after Spider-Man: No Way Home. According to the Variety. now, looking at the scoreboard of the film, at the international box office, The Batman earned $66.6 million from 75 overseas markets, taking its global total to a huge $463.2 million.

The Batman is the popular American superhero film released in 2022 and became the third-highest-grossing film of the year. The notable cast of the movie included actors namely Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot / Penguin, among others.

Meanwhile, Headlined by Robert Pattinson, the film promised a raw and darker version of the cape crusader that delved deeper into his mission to eradicate crime from Gotham city by utilising his exceptional detective skills. After Batman v Superman and Aquaman, The Batman took the third position of the biggest openers for DC films in India.

The Batman Box Office Collections in India

As the business of the film is growing steadily, the film is receiving great responses from fans in India. During the first weekend, the film did a business of Rs 1 crore during previews, followed by Rs. 7 crores on Friday, Rs. 9 crores on Saturday, and Rs. 9.25 crores on Sunday made the total to Rs. 26.25 crores.

IMAGE: Instagram/TheBatman/AP