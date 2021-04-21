Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan Celebrate Their Anniversary On A Video Call

Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated their wedding anniversary on April 20. Since Abhishek is currently shooting for a film in Uttar Pradesh, they had to celebrate the anniversary virtually. Aishwarya shared a screenshot of the video call with Abhishek.

The couple tied the knot on April 20, 2007, and recently celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram handle to share a screenshot of her video call with her husband. Abhishek is in Lucknow, shooting for his upcoming film Dasvi. He was seen in a pink t-shirt. On the other hand, Aishwarya posed with her daughter Aradhya in front of a wall decorated with flowers. Aradhya wore a light pink top with a floral hairband. Aishwarya shared heart emojis in the caption. Their fans commented in huge numbers after she shared the picture. They said that they all look adorable. Some even wished the couple while others flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

A sneak peek into Aishwarya Rai's Instagram account

Aishwarya is often seen sharing pictures with her family on social media. She shared a picture with Aradhya on the occasion of Valentine's Day. She also shared a picture of the heart-shaped cake and the gifts they received. The actor celebrated the day with her daughter and wrote that she loves her eternally, infinitely and unconditionally. She also shared a selfie with Abhishek and Aradhya. Take a look at Aishwarya Rai's latest photos.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai on the work front

Abhishek's recent film The Big Bull released on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on April 8, 2021. He is seen playing the role of Hemant Shah, a stockbroker whose character is based on Harshad Mehta. The actor will soon be seen in films like Bob Biswas and Dasvi which is currently being filmed. Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan playing the role of Baby Singh. The film also starred Anil Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao in the lead roles. She will be seen in a Tamil film titled Ponniyin Selvan in 2022.

