Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan Dance Their Heart Out At IIFA 2022; Watch

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are one of the most loved couples in the industry. Over the years, the duo has always managed to shell out some major couple goals for their fans. From attending Cannes Film Festival 2022 together to going to big Bollywood parties, Aishwarya and Abhishek manage to grab all the attention.

The much-loved pair recently made several heads turn with their appearance at the IIFA 2022. The event was a star-studded ceremony with various well-known celebrities from the film fraternity putting up their best show as they grooved to some of Bollywood's popular dance numbers. Abhishek Bachchan was also among the performers at the star-studded night. However, it was his impromptu dance with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that stole the limelight.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan shake a leg at IIFA 2022

This year's IIFA was indeed a grand affair with several A-listed artists of Bollywood taking on the stage for the gala night. Abhishek Bachchan also performed at the award function. However, the major highlight of his performance was his dance with his wife Aishwarya and his daughter Aaradhya. In a clip shared by the official handle of IIFA 2022, Abhishek Bachchan is seen dancing to songs like India Wale from Happy New Year and Macha Macha from Dasvi.

Towards the end of his performance, the Bob Biswas actor is seen coming down from the stage toward the audience where his wife and daughter were sitting. As Abhishek comes there, Aishwarya cheers for her husband along with matching steps with him. Abhishek also dances with the little Aaradhya who was sitting beside her mother. At the end, she blows a kiss to her father. Sharing the video, IFFA's official handle captioned the post as "he impromptu performance by #Abhishek Bachchan with #AishwaryaRaiBachchan wins our hearts. (sic)"

Take a look at the video here:

More about IIFA 2022

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2022 was held on June 3 in Abu Dhabi and saw many notable faces of the Indian film fraternity including Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and others in attendance at the star-studded event. The event was hosted by Ritesh Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul among others.

(Image: @iifa/Instagram)