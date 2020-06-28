Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Actors Who Played Royal Princesses In Films

There are several Bollywood films based on the royal dynasties that tell the interesting tale of the princes and princesses. Some of the movies include Mughal-e-Azam, Padmaavat, Jodhaa Akbar, Bajirao Mastani, and many more. Bollywood is known for its depiction of historical events and settings.

Also read: Aishwarya Rajesh Misses Shooting, Shares A New Still From Film 'Thittam Irandu'

Throughout the years, Aishwarya Rai and several other actors have portrayed the role of princesses in the movies. Check out Aishwariya Rai Bachchan and other Bollywood actors who portrayed the role of a princess.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Pens Sweet Birthday Wish For 'Ki And Ka' Co-star Arjun Kapoor

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

The film revolves around the romance between the Mughal Emperor Jalal-ud-din Muhammad Akbar and the Rajput Princess Jodhaa Bai. The film was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. It stars Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles. Acclaimed composer A. R. Rahman composed the musical score.

Deepika Padukone in Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Bajirao Mastani is based on the Marathi novel Raau by Nagnath S. Inamdar. The movie tells the story of the Maratha Peshwa Bajirao which is during the 1700 – 1740 AD and his love affair with his second wife Mastani. The movie is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Kishore Lulla under the production house Bhansali Production Eros International. The movie features Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Tanvi Azmi in the lead.

Kareena Kapoor in Aśoka (2001)

This film tells the story of Emperor Asoka, who was of the Maurya dynasty. He ruled a major part of the Indian subcontinent in the 3rd century BCE. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ajith Kumar, Danny Denzongpa and Hrishita Bhatt. The film was also screened across the United Kingdom and North America and was also selected for screening at the Venice Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival, where it got positive responses.

Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat (2018)

This film starred Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The story follows Queen Padmavati, who is happily married to a Rajput ruler until a tyrant Sultan, Alauddin Khilji wreaks havoc. Deepika Padukone played the role of Queen Padmavati, who was a legendary 13th–14th-century queen of the Mewar kingdom of present-day India

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.