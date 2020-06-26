Kareena Kapoor Khan Pens Sweet Birthday Wish For 'Ki And Ka' Co-star Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has turned a year older today, June 26. To mark this special day his Ki and Ka co-star Kareena Kapoor has a sweet birthday wish for him. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her social media handle to send birthday wishes to her co-star. The actor also shared a cute throwback pic of them.

In the picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor can be seen striking a stunning pose. She can be seen sporting a green dress and she opted for a middle parting hairdo, dewy makeup and dangler earrings. Arjun, on the other hand, looks dapper in the black suit and white shirt. Kareena can be seen giving her signature pout while Arjun is trying to imitate her.

Along with the post, Bebo also penned a quirky birthday wish for him. She wrote, “Another year… older and wiser but still unable to crack that pout! Happy birthday Arjun Kapoor… it’s a biggish.” Check out the post below.

And seems like it is not just Kareena who wished him on his special day. Several other actors such as Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Malaika Arora and many others have sent their birthday wishes to the actor through social media. Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share some beautiful looking pics along with a sweet birthday note. She wrote down all the good things about the actor and also thanked him for everything that he has done. Sonam shared some sweet candid pics. Take a look.

Also read | Arjun Kapoor's Bday Wishes From Sonam Kapoor & Rhea Kapoor Scream 'love & Hugs'; See Posts

However, his sister Anshula Kapoor also penned an adorable wish on his birthday that has won hearts on the internet. Fans could not stop gushing over how wonderful the note was and also wished the actor through the comment section. Check out the post below.

Also read | Arjun Kapoor Quiz: Only A True Fan Of '2 States' Actor Can Answer All Questions

Arjun Kapoor’s birthday

Arjun Kapoor has turned 35-years-old today. The actor made his Bollywood debut with the film Ishaqzaade in the year 2012 and went on to win a million hearts with his prolific on-screen performances in several movies. Kapoor has also worked in films such as Gunday, Panipat, Ki & Ka, Aurangzeb, 2 States, among others, that were well-received by fans.

Also read | Remember When Arjun Kapoor Revealed He Was Rejected By Aditya Chopra?

Also read | Anshula Kapoor Pens Sweetest Note On Bro Arjun Kapoor's Birthday, Says 'you're My Home'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.