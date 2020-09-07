Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Aaradhya's Ode To Teachers; See Post

Recently, Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram handle to share her daughter, Aaradhya’s tribute to teachers on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. The actor shared a heartwarming picture of little Aaradhya, which features the girl holding a poster made by her for her teachers. Take a look at Aishwarya recent post:

Also Read | Rise In Suicides In India In 2019; Highest Suicide Rate In Maharashtra: NCRB

Aishwarya's post

Aaradhya’s poster features the term ‘Teacher’ split into sweet messages for her teachers. She also signed off the poster with her name. Soon after the picture was uploaded, fans rushed to the comments section and lauded the little munchkin for showcasing her artistic skills. More so, some fans also called Aaradhya cute and adorable. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Fans React:

Recently, Aaradhya paid a tribute to the frontline workers with a poster. The poster shows Aaradhya standing with her parents and words such as “Stay safe, stay home,” and “Thank you,” are written on the picture. On the top half, Aaradhya has drawn doctors, nurses, armed forces personnel, police, teachers and journalists.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' Competes With 'Tenet' In New Zealand And Fiji

She has also signed her name on the bottom right-hand corner. In her drawing, Aaradhya’s dad is wearing a yellow top with jeans, while her mother is wearing a white dress. Aaradhya has given herself a pink outfit in her drawing. Take a look at the post:

Also Read | Rise In Suicides In India In 2019; Highest Suicide Rate In Maharashtra: NCRB

What's next for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen with father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have left no stone unturned for the movie’s success as the much-anticipated period drama has an ensemble cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Karthi, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram and Keerthi Suresh. Reportedly, the sequences of the movie have been shot in Kerala, Chennai and the dense jungles of Thailand.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' Competes With 'Tenet' In New Zealand And Fiji

(Image credits: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.