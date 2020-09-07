Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' Competes With 'Tenet' In New Zealand And Fiji

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle on Monday, September 7, 2020, to reveal that Dil Bechara's performance in New Zealand and Fiji is up against the much-acclaimed film Tenet. Taran also went on to tweet about the box office numbers so far. The tweet has been receiving several likes and retweets.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he shared a still of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi from Dil Bechara. In the picture, the duo can be seen sitting on the double-decker bus indulging in a cute banter giving a candid pose. Along with the picture, Taran also tweeted that Dil Bechara’s performance is up against Tenet.

He wrote, “After its premiere on #DisneyPlusHotstar, #DilBechara has released in *theatres* in #NewZealand and #Fiji... Despite tough competition from #Tenet + releasing in limited screens/shows, #DilBechara has done FANTASTIC...” He also went on to reveal about the box office collection so far. He wrote, “#NZ: NZ$ 48,436 and #Fiji: FJ$ 33,864”. Take a look at the tweet below.

About Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara marks the final film of Sushant Singh Rajput. It also marks Mukesh Chhabra's debut as director and Sanjana Sanghi's debut in a leading role. The movie is the official Hindi remake of John Green's book, The Fault In Our Stars. It was previously adapted into a Hollywood film starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley. The film's plot is about two cancer patients falling in love with each other. Because of their disability, they manage to work their way through life and strive to make the best of what they have. Watch the trailer below.

About Tenet

Tenet is a film that explores the inversion of time. The film stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles. According to the second trailer of the film that was recently released, it is said that the two leading characters have to get out of their way to find a man who can travel through time as the only one who can prevent another world war from happening. The film, directed by Christopher Nolan, is out in theatres in many countries and will be released in India when the government reopens cinema halls.

