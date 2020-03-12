Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Jewellery Pieces Are A Must-add To Your Collection

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is quite active on her social media and always keeps her fans updated about her life. With a range of pictures to see, fans often admire the star for her amazing fashion sense and a quirky choice of jewellery. Take a look at a few of the actor's jewellery pieces that are definitely worth a steal.
For one of her events, the actor posted an adorable family picture with Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya is dressed in a pretty red saree that has a heavy golden embroidery all over it. For her choice of jewellery, the actor chose to wear a heavy choker neckpiece with a golden coloured traditional design.
For one of her events, the Guru actor wore a beige coloured dress. With silver embroidery all over it, the actor looked absolutely stunning in the attire. The actor chose to top her look with a studded neckpiece and a couple of rings.
For one of her outings with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, the actor took to her social media to share a selfie with them. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen dressed in a printed outfit. With red lipstick and winged eyeliner, the actor picked a delicate necklace with a heart pendant as her choice of jewellery.
For one of her events, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dressed up in a red Anarkali suit. The dress had a heavy silver embroidery all over it. For her choice of jewellery, the actor picked a heavy neckpiece with a green stone dangling by it.
For one of her magazine shoots, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned a pretty beige coloured dress. The outfit had heavy threadwork all over it. Leaving her hair open, the actor chose to wear a layered choker neckpiece from the same pattern as her outfit.
