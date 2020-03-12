Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Jewellery Pieces Are A Must-add To Your Collection

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is quite active on her social media and always keeps her fans updated about her life. With a range of pictures to see, fans often admire the star for her amazing fashion sense and a quirky choice of jewellery. Take a look at a few of the actor's jewellery pieces that are definitely worth a steal.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's jewellery pieces to add to your collection

For one of her events, the actor posted an adorable family picture with Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya is dressed in a pretty red saree that has a heavy golden embroidery all over it. For her choice of jewellery, the actor chose to wear a heavy choker neckpiece with a golden coloured traditional design.

ALSO READ | From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Vidya Balan; These Celebs Gained Weight For Their Roles

For one of her events, the Guru actor wore a beige coloured dress. With silver embroidery all over it, the actor looked absolutely stunning in the attire. The actor chose to top her look with a studded neckpiece and a couple of rings.

For one of her outings with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, the actor took to her social media to share a selfie with them. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen dressed in a printed outfit. With red lipstick and winged eyeliner, the actor picked a delicate necklace with a heart pendant as her choice of jewellery.

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Five Make-up Looks To Steal For Your Wedding

For one of her events, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dressed up in a red Anarkali suit. The dress had a heavy silver embroidery all over it. For her choice of jewellery, the actor picked a heavy neckpiece with a green stone dangling by it.

For one of her magazine shoots, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned a pretty beige coloured dress. The outfit had heavy threadwork all over it. Leaving her hair open, the actor chose to wear a layered choker neckpiece from the same pattern as her outfit.

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Pictures Of A 'fiery Holi' At The Family Home, See Pics

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Loves To Spend Festivals With Family; Check Out Her Festive Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.