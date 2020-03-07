Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Five Make-up Looks To Steal For Your Wedding

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a fan-favourite for her sense of fashion and acting. The actor is loved for her grace and elegance as she can pull off any look effortlessly. Here's a look at a few instances where she had her makeup so on-point that it can be an inspiration for your wedding look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's stunning makeup looks

1. The makeup that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is wearing here can be the perfect inspiration for a reception evening. She has opted for shimmery eyes and bright lip colour. The best part about this is that the shimmery eyeshadow will go with any colour. You are recommended to wear exotic dark colours like wine and blues with this makeup. This look will go best with minimum accessories.

2. This is an elegant wedding look. You can pull off a heavy lehenga look just the way Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has styled herself. She is wearing heavy eyeliner and a light shade eyeshadow. Her lipstick is also nude in colour. You must go for this one if you wish to wear a heavy and bright coloured lehenga. You can also accessorise well with this makeup.

3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen wearing a classy gown here. You can opt for this makeup for an evening function makeup inspiration. You can go for a heavy, bright coloured gown with this. The makeup would basically consist of a blood-red colour lipstick and light eyeshadow. The shadow is mostly nude in colour with thick eyeliner.

4. This is the kind of makeup that you can carry with a heavy work saree. This makeup would fit the best with a traditional look. The tied back bun with flowers decorated around it is the classic Indian bun kind of hairstyle. She can be seen wearing a bright red colour lipstick with light eyeshadow. What adds grace to the look is the winged eyeliner. You must try this one out with the heavy traditional jewellery.

5. This is the simplest kind of makeup that you can go for if you are choosing a heavy outfit for your big day. You will also have the option to add heavy jewellery to this look. A proper neckline with a heavy design will also help. She can be seen wearing a nude lipstick with shimmery eyes here. The eyeliner has been kept simple for the look.

Image Courtesy: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

