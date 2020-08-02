Remember When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Asked Ranbir Kapoor To 'stop Acting Like A Child'

In 2016, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was cast as the lead character for Karan Johar directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. During an interview with a radio station, Ranbir Kapoor had revealed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once asked him to 'stop acting like a child'. Read ahead to know more-

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan asked Ranbir Kapoor to 'stop acting like a child'

Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s unusual on-screen pairing had received widespread attention. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen romancing a new-age actor in Bollywood after a very long time.

While having a candid chat with an entertainment daily, when Ranbir Kapoor was asked about his experience working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, he said that it was 'great'. Ranbir Kapoor further said that any actor would want to romance Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on screen, and it was a 'historic moment' in his career when director Karan Johar told him that he would be cast opposite her. Ranbir said that he thought Aishwarya would say no to the movie and wouldn’t act with him.

During the same interview, Ranbir Kapoor also revealed that he was so overwhelmed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that he was even hesitant to touch her while shooting for their initial few intimate scenes for the movie.

Ranbir Kapoor said that his hands were shivering but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made him feel very comfortable during the scene. He said that she asked him to 'stop acting like a child' and act out the scene properly. Ranbir Kapoor said that it is then that he grew more confident.

Ranbir Kapoor mentioned that he has been friends with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan since the time he was the assistant director for Aa Ab Laut Chalen in 1999, a movie that starred Aishwarya as the lead character. Ranbir Kapoor concluded by saying that working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was just as equal to working with any other contemporary as she never made him feel that she was his senior or a much bigger movie star.

