Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Remembers Her Father On His Birth Anniversary; Abhishek Drops Heart

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her social media to pay a tribute to her father on his birth anniversary. The actor shared a picture to remember her father and also shared a doting wish dedicated to him.

Her husband actor Abhishek Bachchan was all hearts as he replied to Aishwarya in the comment section.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her father's birth anniversary

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, November 20, the 48-year-old shared a picture of her late father to mark his birth anniversary. She also shared a doting wish for him. Abhishek Bachchan was quick to drop a heart emoji in the comment section. She wrote, ''✨🥰Happy Birthday My Dearest Darling Daddyyy- Ajjaaa😍❤️💖🤗😘🙏💗🌟LOVE YOUUU ETERNALLY❤️💖💗😇✨''

Aishwarya's father Krishnaraj Rai passed away in 2017 in Mumbai. The actor, on many occasions, paid tribute to her father via her Instagram as in one post she wrote, ''WE LOVE YOU ETERNALLY You and Us... Forever and Beyond..." Earlier, she celebrated her parent's anniversary whilst remembering her late father as she wrote, ''🥰MINE😍🌟💝❤️Happy Anniversary Mommyyy-Doddaaa n Daddyyy- Ajjaaa😘💖💕🌈✨LOVE YOUUUUU❤️✨''

More on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The actor recently celebrated her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's 10th birthday by sharing a family photo. She wrote, ''My Angel Aaradhya’s 10😍💖You are the reason I breathe my Darling Aaradhya💝💗YOU ARE MY LIFE… MY SOUL… I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY ❤️💖🤗😘❤️💝💖💝💕🌟🌈⭐️''

On the work front, the actor is currently gearing up to appear in Mani Ratnam's upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I which is expected to release next year. The actor had earlier shared an update on her filming schedule of the movie by sharing the poster on her Instagram and writing, ''The Golden Era comes to Life✨Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 🌟PS1💝✨''

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the upcoming Tamil epic historical drama is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name. Along with Aishwarya, the film will feature Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead, while Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala appear in supporting roles. Music maestro A.R Rahman has been roped in to provide music for the movie.

The filming of the movie was resumed in July in Puducherry as it is expected to release in April next year. However, makers have yet to confirm the official release date of the film. Moreover, the film is also dubbed as the second most expensive Indian film with a budget of ₹500 crore.

Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb