Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Walk The Red Carpet At Cannes Film Festival 2022? Details Inside

Touted as one of the most beautiful actors in the film industry as well as the entire world, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has won millions of hearts with her vivacious personality. The actor made her Bollywood debut with the 1997 release Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya and her acting was praised by fans and critics. Aishwarya has several films in her credit in Bollywood as well as Hollywood including Devdas, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, The Last Legion, Bride and Prejudice and more.

The Devdas actor has even dominated headlines several times with her presence in international fashion events, talk shows, pageants and more. Now, reportedly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will also be attending the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to attend Cannes Film Festival, 2022?

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor will be gracing the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Sharing the news on Instagram, Diet Sabya confirmed that the Kuch Naa Kaho star will be attending the prestigious event this year, but it is pertinent to note that there has not been any official confirmation by Aishwarya herself.

Aishwarya's previous years' looks from Cannes

Rai made her Cannes debut in 2002 after Devdas got premiered on the global platform. Aishwarya wore a mustard coloured saree with which she made quite a remark at the film festival. Since 2002, she has been attending the film festival every year and remained one of the most awaited celebrities on this red carpet. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor manages to keep the fashion police at bay with her authentic gowns, sarees or custom made couture. Have a look at some of her looks:



Aishwarya Rai on the professional front

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next feature alongside Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Prakash Raj in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan Part 1. The upcoming historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name. The movie chronicles the tale of one of the most mighty kings in the South. Capturing the early days of Arulmozhivarman, Ponniyin Selvan narrates how the powerful king went on to achieve the title of great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

