Abhishek-Aishwarya Celebrate 15 Yrs Of Marriage: Here's A Throwback To When It All Started

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are one of the most loved couples in the industry. They are each other's biggest cheerleaders and are often seen supporting one another on the work front. The duo tied the knot on 20 April 2007 and since then, they have been inseparable, shelling out major couple goals for their fans.

As the couple are celebrating their 15 years of togetherness, recently, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note to mark the special occasion.

Abhishek Bachchan dedicates a heartfelt post to his wife

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their 15th anniversary on April 20. Talking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, Abhishek Bachchan shared a throwback picture. The photo was a close-up of the couple's hands where Abhishek can be seen sliding the ring into his ladylove's hand against a beautiful wedding backdrop.

As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens showered love on the post. One of the users wrote " Happiest Anniversary to the most beautiful couple ♥️🧿. Love, light and blessings always & forever 💐💐💐💐."

Another wrote, "Happy anniversary guys stay blessed always and forever and together 💞💞❤️❤️" whereas the rest of the users flooded the comments section with happy anniversary wishes. Dasvi actor Nimrat Kaur also commented on the post and wrote, "Happpppppiesssst 15 years to @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb and you @bachchan!!! Here’s to the best of it all yet to come!!!♥️🧿♾"

Aishwarya Rai also shared the same photo on her Instagram handle.

Aishwarya Rai wishes Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday

Earlier, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took her Instagram to handle and shared a monochrome photo of Abhishek Bachchan. In the picture, a very young and innocent Abhishek could be seen wearing a t-shirt and smiling as he looked through the camera.

Sharing the photo, Aishwarya Rai penned a heartfelt note for Abhishek Bachchan on behalf of herself and daughter Aaradhya. The caption read, "HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST Babyyy- Papaaa. BIG hugs n Love to you. God Bless much Happiness, Peace, Good Health, Contentment and Calm and all that you seek…"

Abhishek Bachchan reacted to the photo and wrote, "Love you."

