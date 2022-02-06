Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wishes Abhishek Bachchan On 46th Birthday With Throwback Pic; See

Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan turned a year older yesterday, February 5, 2022. As the actor rang in his 46th birthday, he received warm wishes from the entire film industry. His fans and family members also showered him with love on his special day. However, the most special wish came from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as she shared an adorable childhood picture of her husband and penned a heartfelt note for him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a monochrome photo of Abhishek Bachchan. In the picture, a very young and innocent Abhishek could be seen wearing a t-shirt and smiling while he looked into the camera. Sharing the photo, Aishwarya Rai penned a heartfelt note for Abhishek Bachchan from her and their daughter Aaradhya. The caption read, "HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST Babyyy- Papaaa. BIG hugs n Love to you. God Bless much Happiness, Peace, Good Health, Contentment and Calm and all that you seek…" Abhishek Bachchan reacted to the photo and wrote, "Love you."

Shweta Bachchan and Navya Nanda's wish for Abhishek Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda also shared unseen throwback pictures to wish the actor on his special day. Shweta Bachchan shared a monochrome picture featuring the Dhoom star and Jaya Bachchan. In the photo, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan could be seen sitting on a sofa. While Jaya Bachchan was laughing, Abhishek Bachchan smiled with his broken teeth. Sharing the cute picture, Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Darling Brother May happiness pursue you Catch you often, and, should it Lose you be waiting ahead Making a clearing for you. Today & every day. Happy Birthday!"

Navya Nanda took a ride back to her memory lane as she shared an adorable picture with her maternal uncle Abhishek Bachchan. In the picture, the actor could be seen holding a young Navya's hand as they walked on a red carpet together. While Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper in a suit, Navya Nanda was nicely dressed in silver attire. Sharing the photo, Navya Naveli Nanda wrote, "happy birthday (red heart emoji) here's to being your date forever!" Abhishek Bachchan reshared the photo on his IG story and wrote, "Always."

Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb