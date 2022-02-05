Abhishek Bachchan Receives Sweet B'day Wish From Sister Shweta With Throwback Picture; See

Known for his outstanding performances in films like Manmarziyaan, Yuva, Guru, and many more, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his 46th birthday on February 5, 2022. The actor has been receiving wishes from several B-town celebs including the likes of Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Bipasha Basu and more. Meanwhile, the Dhoom 3 actor's sister Shweta Bachchan has shared an adorable picture featuring her brother on social media, which has now gone viral.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Shweta Bachchan dropped a monochrome throwback picture featuring brother Abhishek Bachchan. In the photograph, Abhishek can be seen all smiles alongside mother Jaya Bachchan. Apart from this, she also penned a beautiful note in the caption, which read, "Darling Brother May happiness pursue you Catch you often, and, should it Lose you be waiting ahead Making a clearing for you. Today & every day. Happy Birthday! ♥️" Reacting to this, Abhishek dropped a heart and a hug emoji in the comment section.

Abhishek Bachchan's niece Navya Naveli Nanda also wished her uncle a 'Happy Birthday' by sharing a wonderful throwback picture in one of her Instagram stories. She captioned the picture, "Happy Birthday Here's to being your date forever".

Abhishek starts shooting for his upcoming film Ghoomer

On the occasion of his birthday, Abhishek Bachchan took to his official Instagram handle and gave fans a glimpse of his birthday morning that depicted the commencement of his next film. He shared a picture revealing that he commenced shooting for his forthcoming project, titled Ghoomer and that it was being helmed by the prolific filmmaker, R Balki. In the caption, he mentioned that birthdays were best spent working and added how he couldn't ask for a better birthday present. The caption read, "Can’t ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent, working. घूमर Now spinning!". Celebrities including Ayesha Shroff, Esha Deol, Bipasha Basu and others poured in heartfelt birthday wishes for the actor while Abhishek's family members namely Shweta Bachchan and Navya Nanda also showered hearts in the comments.

What's next on Abhishek Bachchan's work front

Abhishek Bachchan has given several stunning performances in the films like Raavan, Houseful 3, Happy New Year, Dhoom 3, Dostana, Bol Bachchan, and the list goes on. Apart from that, the 46-year-old actor has also played a lead role in the Amazon Prime web series, named Breathe: Into the Shadows. He will also be seen in Bob Biswas.

Image: Instagram/@shwetabachchan