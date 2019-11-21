Aishwarya Rai Celebrates 'Day Of Smiles' With Aaradhya On Father's Birth Anniversary

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her father’s birth anniversary with her daughter and her father. The actor decided to celebrate the day with underprivileged people. She was accompanied by her mother and daughter. The Devdas actor also posted a picture of her father.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared an adorable picture of her father on the occasion of his birthday. It is a photo frame with her father’s picture. She captioned the picture with beautiful words and also expressed her love for her father. She wrote, “Love you eternally Daddy-Ajja.” She wrapped up the post with a happy birthday at the end of her caption.

Aishwarya also posted a picture of herself with her mother Vrinda and daughter Aaradhya, when she went out to celebrate her father Krishnaraj Rai’s birthday.

Abhishek Bachchan, too, shared a heartfelt post on social media on the birth anniversary of his father-in-law. He captioned the picture pouring in love for his father in law.

Aishwarya Rai’s father passed away in the year 2017. Every year after his death, the actor celebrates his birth anniversary with underprivileged students at events organised by different NGOs. This time, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her family went to Smile Foundation, an NGO involved in providing education to underprivileged children.

On the work front - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

On the professional front, Aishwarya recently voiced the character of Angelina Jolie in Maleficent-Mistress of Evil's Hindi version. Aishwarya had revealed in an interview with a daily that it was Aaradhya's curiosity about the movie that prompted her to take on the Hindi version of the Hollywood film. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be collaborating with Mani Ratnam for his next film, Ponniyin Selvan. The film is based on the novel of the same name. Reportedly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is expected to play a double role in Ponniyin Selvan. It is reportedly a historical film.

