Aishwarya Rai Shares Adorable Christmas Pictures With Daughter Aaradhya; Take A Look

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a doting mother to Aaradhya Bachchan and like every mother, she shares a deep bond with her daughter. Recently, the Jodhaa Akbar actress took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans with some adorable pictures of the mother-daughter duo that showcased a gleeful Christmas celebration.

Take a look at the post:

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's little one Aaradhya looked super cute in the picture. The mother-daughter duo were seen twinning in red coloured attires. The Taal actress and her daughter Aaradhya can be seen standing close to each other while posing for the camera.

Mother Aishwarya looked simple yet elegant. Whereas, Aradhya Bachchan won hearts with her innocent smile. The picture also gave an insight into Aishwarya's Christmas celebration at her house, as we can spot a Christmas tree behind the mother-daughter duo.

Posting the picture, Aishwarya wished her fans on Christmas eve and captioned the pictures writing, "Here’s wishing you all a Merry Christmas much Love, Peace, Good Health and Happiness God Bless". She accompanied her caption with multiple emojis. Fans too loved the adorable picture and jumped into the comments section to wish Aradhya and Aishwarya "Merry Christmas".

Take a look at fans' reactions:

One of the users complimented Aradhya and mother Aishwarya for their pretty smiles in the picture.

One of the users also commented on how beautiful Aishwarya and Aradhya looked in the picture.

Other users simply showered love on the post, with Christmas wishes.

While Aishwarya Rai Bacchan is in a festive mood currently, a few days back she was in news for the Panama Papers case, she was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Panama Papers leak case. The actress appeared at the Jam Nagar office of ED located in New Delhi.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 musical film Fanney Khan, alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Her next project in the line includes Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun, in which she will be seen with her husband Abhishek Bachchan. Aishwarya is also a part of Mani Ratnam's upcoming venture Ponniyin Selvan.

IMAGE:AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN_ARB/INSTAGRAM