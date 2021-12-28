Aishwarya Rai's Unseen Pics Shared By Saroj Khan’s Daughter Makes Fans Nostalgic

Versatile actor Aishwarya Rai is one of the fortunate stars who have had the privilege to work with late danseuse Saroj Khan. Aishwarya has worked with Saroj Khan in films like Devdas, Hum Dil Chuke Sanam, and more. Recently, Saroj Khan’s daughter Sukaina Nagpal shared a few unseen pictures of her fan moments with Aishwarya when she accompanied her choreographer mother on sets.

Sukaina posted the unseen pictures from the shooting sets of Aa Ab Laut Chalen days when the late choreographer might have been working with Aishwarya. In the pictures, late Saroj Khan's daughter could be seen beaming with joy as she posed with Aishwarya at different locations internationally. In one of the photos, Aishwarya, in a printed blue outfit, is seen sitting on a bench with Sukaina. In another photo, Aishwarya could be seen smiling away with late Saroj Khan's daughter.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was choreographed by Saroj Khan for songs such as Barso Re (Guru), Nimbooda (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), Ramta Jogi (Taal), and Dola Re Dola (Devdas), for which she even won a National Award for Best Choreography. Dola Re Dola also featured Madhuri Dixit. Saroj Khan died of a cardiac arrest in July last year. She was 71. While sharing the photos, Sukaina wrote, “Thank you Ash Di for being the person you are Loads of Love (sic).”

Earlier, while offering her tribute to Saroj Khan after hearing about her demise, Aishwarya Rai had shared a picture of herself with the late choreographer from the sets of Taal and penned an emotional post. She wrote, “ALL my Love Always too, Saroj Ji. May your Soul Rest in Peace. Much respected, admired, and adored as our Dance Guru in our Film Industry...truly a Legend...Such a privilege to have had so many memorable experiences dancing under your guidance...THANK YOU for All your Duas and Blessings always... and so much LOVE. You will truly be missed. Prayers and much Strength to all your family (sic).”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aishwarya will be seen next in director Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The film is based on Kalki Krishnamoorthy’s Tamil novel. Its ensemble cast also includes Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others.

IMAGE: Instagram/SukainaNagpal/SarojKhanofficial