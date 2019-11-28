Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Housefull 4' To Break 'Golmaal Again's Box-office Record Soon

Akshay Kumar evidently had a great year on the work front with multiple hit movies. The actor featured in Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4 which churned out big numbers at the box-office. His latest release, Housefull 4, won audiences hearts and earned over ₹ 200 crores on the domestic front. The film is all set to go past Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal Again's box-office collections to become the highest comedy grosser film of all-time in India. Housefull 4 features Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles.

Also read: Housefull 4 Didn't Do As Well As Akshay Kumar Wanted It To Be: Priyadarshan

Housefull 4 to break Golmaal Again's record soon

Also read: Akshay Kumar: The Actor's Most Hilarious Moments From Awara Paagal Deewana

As per reports, Housefull 4 is just ₹ 25-30 lakhs behind Golmaal Again. The Rohit Shetty directorial film released back in 2017 and held the record of being the highest-grossing comedy film for two years. It is assumed by trade analysts that the film will indeed stay in theatres in the Mumbai and Gujarat markets for the fifth week, ensuring that the film goes past Golmaal Again's collection. Interestingly, both the films are the fourth instalments in their respective film franchises. A fifth film in the Housefull series was recently teased by Akshay on social media.

Also read: This Is Akshay Kumar And Wife Twinkle Khanna's Favouriate Restaurant Is Mumbai | Read

Also read: Deepika Padukone To Romance Akshay Kumar In Housefull 5? Get All Details Here

Also read: Akshay Kumar Sports The Same T-shirt For 'Housefull' & 'Good Newwz', Netizens React

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.