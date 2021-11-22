Ajay Devgn As He Clocks 30 Years In Bollywood; Suniel Shetty Hails His 'finest Friend'

Actor Suniel Shetty headed to his Twitter account to mark a special occasion on Monday as Ajay Devgn clocked 30 years in the Bollywood film industry. Shetty penned down a heartfelt note on the micro-blogging platform and called Ajay Devgn one of his 'finest friends'. Other celebrities from the industry including Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar also hailed the actor on his special day.

Ajay Devgn clocks 30 years in film industry, Suniel Shetty hails him

Suniel Shetty has an active online presence and often posts pictures and meaningful notes for those close to him. On Monday, he praised Ajay Devgn for not only being one of his finest friends but also his co-star. Shetty also mentioned that he has always been there for him and his family and called him 'Mr nice guy' in a hashtag he used. He wrote, "#TeesSaalBaad AJ still smashing evil & doing #GolMaal onscreen. One of the finest friends, costars, ever. Always there for my family & me. Truly #MrNiceGuy. Wishing you only Phools & no kaantes always. @ajaydevgn #30yearsofajaydevgn #TheManWithThePerfectSplit #Dilwale forever." Ajay thanked him as he replied to his tweet and wrote, "Thank you @SunielShetty. You know I'll always be there."

Thank you @SunielShetty. You know I'll always be there. ❤️ https://t.co/pbtHgMsw7T — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 22, 2021

The duo's friendship goes a long way and they were seen together on screen in several films. In 1994 when they starred in Dilwale, alongside Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal and others. They were also co-stars in Tango Charlie, a war action film that was released in 2005.

Ajay Devgn's upcoming projects

Ajay Devgn was last seen in Sooryavanshi, which became one of the first Bollywood films to hit the big screen after cinema halls opened in the country. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and was helmed by Rohit Shetty. The film has done exceedingly well at the box office and revolves around Akshay Kumar's race against time to protect Mumbai and its inhabitants from one of the city’s worst terror attacks ever seen, with the help of Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn's characters. Ajay Devgn has several films in the pipeline, one of them being Thank God, in which he will star alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film will be helmed by Indra Kumar and will release on the big screen on July 29, 2022

