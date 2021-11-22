Amitabh Bachchan Hails Ajay Devgn's Journey To 'top Of The Heap' On 30-year Feat

When Ajay Devgn made his full-fledged debut in the film Phool Aur Kante in 1991, not many would have imagined that 30 years later, he will be one of the top stars of the industry. The actor has become one of the few names to enjoy a three-decade journey in the film industry. Apart from the fans going gaga over his feat by posting tributes, his images, videos and scenes, even the celebrities of the film industry marked his achievement.

Among those celebrating his time in Bollywood was the one who has been around for a much longer duration the Singham star. It was none other than Amitabh Bachchan who put out an appreciation post for Ajay on his three-decade milestone. The legend recalled memories of Ajay as a child, and how he had gone on to don multiple hats in his career with success.

Amitabh Bachchan hails Ajay Devgn's 30 years in the film industry

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to mark Ajay Devgn's debut Phool Aur Kante completing 30 years and congratulated him. Big B described the actor a 'soft spoken, non interfering' person, who yet was 'filled with passion'. "May you continue for another 70," was the message from the National Award-winner.

Bachchan also remembered the first meeting with Ajay, when he was an 'unassuming little kid' accompanying his 'illustrious father,' late action director Veeru Devgan, who worked with Bachchan in many films. The Paa star shared that Ajay Devgn today was the 'top of the heap' in multiple roles, as actor, producer, director and also as his 'neighbour.'

Ajay is currently directing Amitabh Bachchan in Mayday, his third directorial after Shivaay and U Me Aur Hum. They have worked together in many films before, like Major Saab, Khakee, Satyagraha, among others. They also live close to each other in suburban Mumbai's Juhu area.

Among the others to pen a note on Ajay Devgn's journey was Akshay Kumar. The latter dropped an image from the sets of their recent hit Sooryavanshi, where they play police characters. The Khiladi star recalled practising martial arts at Juhu beach during the early stages of their career while being trained by Veeru Devgan.