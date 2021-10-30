Ajay Devgn Draws Hilarious Similarity Between 'Dragon Ball Z' & 'Sooryavanshi'; See Pic

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi is one of the most awaited Bollywood films of the year. After several delays, the film is now set to hit the theatres on November 5. Rohit Shetty's directorial is set to make a grand opening with Akshay Kumar's huge fanbase. Apart from Akshay and Katrina, the film will also see brief cameos of Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. The two actors will reprise their roles as Singham and Simmba respectively.

As the film is around the corner, scheduled to release on Diwali, the team is busy promoting it. Amid this, Ajay Devgn has also taken to his official Twitter handle and dropped a snap drawing similarity between Dragon Ball Z and Sooryavanshi characters.

Ajay Devgn draws similarities between Dragon Ball Z & Sooryavanshi

This one is for Yug and his love for anime! Aa rahi hai police, #Sooryavanshi in cinemas on 5th November. pic.twitter.com/Dnpw13biJz — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 30, 2021

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Ajay Devgn posted a collage picture of Sooryavanshi that featured him along with Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. While the second half of the snap featured Dragon Ball Z characters- Goku, Piccolo, and Vegeta. Sharing the snap, he wrote that the post is dedicated to his and Kajol's 11-year-old son, Yug, who seems to love the anime. He tweeted, "This one is for Yug and his love for anime! Aa rahi hai police (the police is coming), #Sooryavanshi in cinemas on 5th November."

About Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi is the fourth outing of director Rohit Shetty in his Cop-universe. The film's plot will revolve around DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, Chief of Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad. Singham and Simmba will join him while preventing a terrorist attack on Mumbai. The makers have released two songs from the film- quirky fun track, Aila Re Aillaa, and a romantic track, Mere Yaaraa.

Aila Re Aillaa shows Akshay's Sooryavanshi showing some wacky dance moves, surrounded by other members of the police force, dancing with guns, torches, and shields. While Mere Yaaraa features Akshay and Katrina Kaif. The music video shows them building a perfect life together. Crooned by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan, the lyrics of the romantic song are penned by Rashmi Virag. The track's music is composed by Kaushik-Guddu and Akash.

Image: Twitter/@ajaydevgn