Akshay, Jacqueline's Dance On 'Mere Yaaraa' Doesn't Go As Planned; Watch Hilarious Video

Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his highly-anticipated film, Sooryavanshi. The actor recently took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a video featuring himself and Jacqueline Fernandez. The duo can be seen grooving to the tunes of the song from Rohit Shetty's directorial flick Sooryavanshi. Watch the video below posted by Bell Bottom actor.

Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez dance together on 'Mere Yaaraa' song from Sooryavanshi

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Akshay Kumar posted a video where he, along with Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen grooving to Sooryavanshi's song titled Mere Yaaraa. However, things didn't go as planned when the actor was down on one knee and offering a heart-shaped red balloon to his Brother co-star. Suddenly, the balloon bursted giving it a hilarious ending.

Akshay Kumar described it as bursting a romantic bubble. He captioned the video, "And that’s how I and @jacquelinef143 showcase how to burst the bubble on seemingly perfect romance. Quite literally #MereYaaraa (sic)." Furthermore, Akshay and Jacqueline will be coming together again for Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey.

Mere Yaaraa from Sooryavanshi features Akshay and Katrina Kaif. The music video shows them building a perfect life together. Crooned by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan, the lyrics of the romantic song are penned by Rashmi Virag. The track's music is composed by Kaushik-Guddu and Akash.

Sooryavanshi is the fourth outing of director Rohit Shetty in his Cop-universe. Along with Akshay and Katrina, the film will also see brief cameos of Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. The two actors will reprise their roles as 'Singham' and 'Simmba' respectively. The film's plot revolves around DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, Chief of Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad. Singham and Simmba will join him while preventing a terrorist attack on Mumbai.

The film's first song, Aila Re Aillaa was released on October 21. It has become the most viewed Bollywood song within 24 hours of its release. The song featured Akshay, Ajay, and Ranveer in their police avatars, shaking a leg on the song's powerful music. After several delays, the film is now set to hit the theatres on November 5.

