Actor Ajay Devgn who will be seen donning the cap of a super cop again in the upcoming series Rudra dropped the much-awaited trailer on social media. Apart from Ajay, the series also features Raashii Khanna, Esha Deol, Atuk Kulkarni, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in key roles. The psychological drama, comprising six episodes, is an adaptation of the British series, Luther, which starred Idris Elba. The series promises to delve into the psyche of highly-intelligent criminals as well as the detective who hunts them.

In the trailer, Ajay Devgn is seen playing the role of ACP Rudra Veer Singh, who hunts down criminals in each episode. He forms a peculiar friendship with Aaliya, a sociopath, played by Raashii. His marriage with Esha Deol’s character is in ruins—just like his life. While the video gives a glimpse of another crime drama, it appears to be falling into the trap of rather trite and tired dialogues, that are supposed to be intimidating. With complete suspense and action sequences, the series will leave viewers intrigued with the plot and characters. Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness is Ajay’s OTT debut, and has been directed by Rajesh Mapushkar.

Ajay Devgn drops Rudra trailer

Ajay Devgn shared his excitement about being a part of the series in a press statement. Talking about the same, he said, “My character in Rudra – The Edge Of Darkness is possibly the greyest character you may have never witnessed before. This has been both challenging and inspiring for me, and I am elated to share the magic of Rudra with my fans across the world. I hope they fall in love with the show as intensely as we have worked towards the making of it.” Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the series has been shot at the most iconic locales of Mumbai.

Ajay shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, “Surrounded by darkness, I'm ready to bring justice to light! #HotstarSpecials #Rudra all episodes streaming from 4th March only on @disneyplushotstar #RudraOnHotstar #RudraTrailer @imeshadeol @raashiikhanna @atulkulkarni_official @ashwinikalsekar @ApplauseSocial @BBCStudiosIndia @mapuskar.” The series is slated to release on March 4 on Disney+ Hotstar.

IMAGE: Instagram/AjayDevgn