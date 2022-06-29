Ajay Devgn 'ecstatic' & 'incredibly Proud' As Wife Kajol Gets Invited To Join Oscars Panel

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently unveiled the names of the invitees to join the organisation this year. The list of invitees includes some distinguished artists and executives, who are known for their iconic and notable works. In the list of dignitaries invited to join the organisation, two popular Indian actors have also found a place. As per the latest list unveiled by the Academy, Tamil star Suriya and Bollywood diva Kajol have also been invited. Thrilled by the news, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn recently penned praise of his wife Kajol and mentioned how he is proud of her.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Ajay Devgn recently expressed his happiness to see Kajol receive an invite from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. He wrote, "Congratulations to @itsKajolD for being invited on Oscars panel. Feeling ecstatic and incredibly proud." The actor further also congratulated all the other invitees.

Congratulations to @itsKajolD for being invited on #Oscars panel. Feeling ecstatic and incredibly proud.



More about the Academy's procedure to invite

Apart from Kajol and Suriya, other popular celebrities on the list included Billie Eilish, Ariana DeBose, Jamie Dornan, Jesse Plemons and many more.

According to the Academy, the membership process takes place by sponsorship and not an application. The candidates of the Oscar panel need to be sponsored by two members of the Academy from the branch they are seeking admission.

"Candidates must be sponsored by two Academy members from the branch to which, the candidate seeks admission."

Moreover, tha Academy has panned to diversify its membership and has some portions reserved. It includes 44% women, 37% from what the grup calls the "underrepresented ethnic and racial communities," and 50% for throse from countries or territories outside of the US.

Here is the list of other actors invited to join the organisation

