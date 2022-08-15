As India celebrates its 75th year of Independence on August 15, 2022, the celebrations are taking place with full fervour. From people recalling the sacrifices of our freedom fighters to actively taking part in 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, the zeal and enthusiasm of Independence is echoing through the streets and nooks of the country.

With the entire country immersed in a patriotic spirit, Bollywood celebs too are leaving no stones unturned in extending their heartfelt greetings to fans. Recently, actor Ajay Devgn wished all his fans a 'happy Independence Day' with a short video from the sets of his forthcoming film Bholaa.

Ajay Devgn wishes fans on Independence Day with a special video

On Monday, Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak peek into the 75th Independence Day celebrations from the sets of Bholaa. In the video, Devgn is seen donning a black Kurta as he is busy shooting. However, what caught fans' attention was that everyone including the director, bodyguards, spot boys, technicians and Ajay himself, wore a tri-coloured badge on their shirt to celebrate the spirit of Independence Day.

Sharing the video, Devgn wished all his fans. He wrote, "75 years of Independence; a happy & proud moment for each of us. May we go from strength to strength. Happy Independence Day to all. #HarGharTiranga 🇮🇳 @amritmahotsav @narendramodi @adffilms."

Take a look at the post here-

More about Bholaa

Bholaa will be helmed by Dharmendra Sharma and Ajay Devgn will play the lead role in the movie along with Tabu, who will also be seen in a pivotal role. Apart from being the lead actor, Devgn will also be one of the producers on the team of the film in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures. Ajay Devgn announced his next venture Bholaa through his official Instagram handle. He mentioned, "Excited to share with all of you Bholaa, the official remake of the Tamil super hit Kaithi, that has Tabu and me in the lead. Will release worldwide on March 30th, 2023. The action-drama is directed by Dharmendra Sharma." This is one of the films in which Tabu will be seen performing several high-octane stunts. The film is expected to hit the theatres somewhere around 2023.

Image: Instagram@ajaydevgn