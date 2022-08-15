75th Independence Day: Anupam Kher, Rajinikanth & Others Instill Patriotism On Special Day

As India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence, the zeal and enthusiasm are echoing the streets and nooks of the country as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being observed. People are bringing the Tiranga home to be part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign that was started by the government to assist individuals in forging a personal bond with the flag.

On the special occasion, where Bollywood stars are posting pictures with the national flag, on the other hand, there are others who extended their heartfelt greetings to fans on social media while praying that the country prospers and progresses in every sector. Stars like Anupam Kher, Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, and many more prayed for India’s prosperity.

Bollywood stars extend wishes on Independence Day

Anupam Kher shared a video on Twitter with the National flag while donning a tricolour T-shirt and a smile on his face. He captioned the video and wrote, “Happy 75th Independence Day to all Indians living in the world. It is a prayer to the Lord that our country should progress twice in every field day and night. Wishing every Indian in the world a very happy 75th Independence Day. Jai Hind. Long live Mother India!”

विश्व में रह रहे सभी भारतवासियों को 75वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की बधाई एवं हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। प्रभु से प्रार्थना है कि हमारा देश हर क्षेत्र में दिन दुगनी रात चौगुनी तरक़्क़ी करे। Wishing every Indian in the world a very happy 75th Independence Day. Jai Hind. भारत माता की जय! 🙏🇮🇳😍 pic.twitter.com/pAUldmIdqt — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 14, 2022

Ajay Devgn too shared a video on Twitter from the shoot of his next directorial venture Bholaa where each and everyone from his team can be seen donning a tricolour batch and a flag on their chest. “75 years of Independence; a happy & proud moment for each of us. May we go from strength to strength. Happy Independence Day to all,” Devgn captioned the video.

75 years of Independence; a happy & proud moment for each of us. May we go from strength to strength. Happy Independence Day to all. #HarGharTiranga @AmritMahotsav @PMOIndia @ADFFilms pic.twitter.com/pFRWYVa2zA — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 15, 2022

Superstar Rajinikanth extended his heartfelt wishes and wrote, “Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day #JaiHind #IndiaAt75.” Baahubali fame actor Prabhas shared a picture of the tricolour on his Instagram story and wrote, “Proud to be an Indian.”

Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day 🇮🇳🙏🏻 #JaiHind #IndiaAt75 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) August 15, 2022

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra also showed her active participation in 75 years of Independence celebrations. She shared a video on Twitter and wrote, “Celebrating 75 years of freedom… Happy Independence Day #IndiaAt75.”

Celebrating 75 years of freedom…



Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳 #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/y6N2740zdd — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 15, 2022

Shahid Kapoor shared s video with 'Saare Jahan Se Acha' being played in the background. “#HappyIndependenceDay #IndiaAt75,” he tweeted.

Image: Instagram/@AnupamPKher, PTI