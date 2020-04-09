Ajay Devgn Lauds Mumbai Police For Their Work Amid COVID-19, Latter's Filmy Response Wins!

With a nation-wide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi given the rise of Coronavirus cases, citizens have been asked to maintain social distancing and stay at home. However, there are many who work for essential services, who do not have the option to do that, like police officers. Given the incessant hard work put in by the officials, Bollywood actors, sharing a video posted by the Mumbai Police, gave the entire team a shout out and lauded the Mumbai Police for keeping up with their responsibilities during the lockdown period imposed because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Ajay Devgn lauds Mumbai Police

Stunning netizens and social media users, Mumbai Police gave Ajay Devgn an absolute filmy answer! “Dear ‘Singham,' Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’!” This response on the part of Mumbai Police will surely serve as an awareness message for everyone.

Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’! #TakingOnCorona https://t.co/iZzJNK6mPs — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

It is common knowledge that Ajay Devgn in his several stints in the industry has played the role of a police officer. Be it, Singham, Khakee or Simmba, his cop avatar has been loved by audiences dearly! Meanwhile, the video shared by Mumbai police has not been appreciated by Bollywood biggies, but also citizens across the country. The video montage stars a Question & Answer segment wherein the interviewer can be seen asking a couple of uniformed men what they would do if they were asked to stay at home during the Lockdown period. Turns out, most of them would have loved to spend quality time with their family and loved ones! With likes and comments filling the post, it has become aa hit on the internet.

