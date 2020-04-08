Ajay Devgn Shows How To Slay In Monochrome Outfits In THESE Pictures

Ajay Devgn will next be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The movie was supposed to release in March, but has been delayed due to the Coronavirus crisis. The actor is also busy gearing up for other upcoming projects including Maidan and RRR. The actor keeps his fans updated regarding his upcoming projects and entertained through his social media handles. Ajay Devgn seems to be upping his social media game. He often shares his pictures on Instagram. Here are some photos where Ajay Devgn is slaying in monochrome outfits.

Monochrome Looks of Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn slayed this monochrome outfit for the Maharashtra Police International Marathon. The actor is accompanied by Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar at the Marathon which was held on February 9, 2020. All the three men wore the same T-shirt on which it was printed “Aa Rahi Hai Police”. Ajay Devgn complimented his look by wearing a black glare. The actor captioned his picture by writing, “Team #Sooryavanshi at the Maharashtra Police International Marathon on this beautiful Sunday morning, a great initiative where the police don’t run after you but with you 😜 #AaRahiHaiPolice.”

On the trailer launch of Golmaal Again, Ajay Devgn along with the fellow actors from the film were promoting their upcoming film trailer on September 22, 2017. Ajay shared the screen with Johnny Lever, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade. Ajay’s monochrome look is stealing the light in the picture. Check out the picture below.

On July 13, 2017, the Baadshaho actor posted a still from his movie song Mere Rashke Qamar on his Instagram account. Ajay’s monochrome outfit from the song is eye-catching. The actor captioned the picture by writing, “Mere Rashke Qamar, @baadshaho's first song out tomorrow.”

Another post on Ajay Devgn’s Instagram in his monochrome look. He shared the space in the picture with his wife Kajol. The actor captioned the picture, “Nearing the end of 2019 and closer to 21 years, still walking.”

