Ajay Devgn Left 'angry & Disgusted' With Reports Of People Attacking Doctors Amid Lockdown

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who is usually calm on social media and shares calculative posts pertaining to his work and films, recently fumed at reports of doctors getting attacked by their neighbours and patients while serving them during the pandemic. Writing a strong-worded tweet, Ajay Devgn wrote, "DISGUSTED & ANGRY to read reports of “educated” persons attacking doctors in their neighbourhood on baseless assumptions. Such insensitive people are the worst criminals #StaySafeStayHome #IndiaFightsCorona,” and even added an angry face emoji.

Ajay Devgn fumes at reports

DISGUSTED & ANGRY to read reports of “educated” persons attacking doctors in their neighbourhood on baseless assumptions. Such insensitive people are the worst criminals😡#StaySafeStayHome #IndiaFightsCorona — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 12, 2020

The actor's tweet is with reference to a man in Delhi who attacked two doctors for ‘spreading coronavirus’ when they were buying groceries outside their residence on Wednesday night. He has now been sent to judicial custody till April 24. After the actor's post, his fans and followers agreed to it. “You are right sir this type of people is 100parcent criminal", “These people should be arrested immediately,” were some of the remarks that were left on the post.

