Ajay Devgn's Memorable Movies In Which He Played A Fearless Cop

Ajay Devgn has portrayed the role of a cop in several movies. Ajay Devgn comfortably dons the avatar of a police officer and makes it super entertaining for the audience. Here are some of Ajay Devgn's films in the role of a cop.

Singham

Ajay Devgn’s one of the most popular movies as a police officer was Singham. The film was shot in the outskirts of Goa. According to IMDb, Ajay Devgn built a physique and work very hard to make it for the film. The film was made with the budget of ₹ 20 Crores and it went on to make ₹ 140 Crore. Director Rohit Shetty's film was based on an honest officer who gets transferred to a city that is controlled by a gangster to whom he has humiliated in the past.

Singham Returns

Singham Returns released after the massive success of Singham. The film was shot in Goa's Siolim village. Another film directed by Rohit Shetty on police officer went on to earn ₹ 100 Crores in 5 days. The movie became one of the highest openings of 2014. Ajay Devgn portrayed the role of an honest police officer who decides to wipe out the injustice and the wrongdoings which were taking place in his city. Kareena Kapoor Khan played the role of lead actress opposite Ajay.

Gangaajal

The movie Gangaajal was inspired by a true story in Bhagalpur, where 30 people or so were blinded with battery acid by prison guards and police in the 1980s. Director Prakash Jha earlier offered the role to Akshay Kumar but the actor refused to do it because of its dark and violent tone. Later, the film went to Ajay Devgn who played the role with finesse. The film was a superhit and received a straight to DVD release in the international overseas market.

