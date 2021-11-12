Ajay Devgn Reveals The Iconic Song Which He Feels Just 'never Gets Old'

Ajay Devgn often posts several updates about his day on Twitter and has claims an active social media presence. He recently took to his Twitter handle and revealed which song he believed 'never gets old'. He penned down the lyrics of Here comes the sun by The Beatles.

Ajay Devgn reveals which song he thinks 'never gets old'

Ajay Devgn headed to his Twitter account on Friday and posted a picture of himself with his back turned towards the camera. The picture featured a beautiful sunset by the ocean and the action seems to have penned down the lyrics to his favourite song in the caption of his post. He wrote, "Here comes the sun, doo-doo-doo-doo, Here comes the sun, And I say it's all right." He then mentioned that this song Here comes the sun and The Beatles, 'never get old'.

This song and this band...never gets old... @thebeatles pic.twitter.com/EZx1oIrZ4v — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 12, 2021

The actor was most recently seen in one of the most-awaited Bollywood films, Sooryavanshi. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role and also featured Devgn and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles. Devgn recently took to Twitter and posted a collage picture of Sooryavanshi that featured him, Kumar and Singh. The other half of the collage saw Dragon Ball Z characters- Goku, Piccolo, and Vegeta. The actor dedicated the edit to his son, Yug and wrote, "This one is for Yug and his love for anime! Aa rahi hai police (the police is coming), #Sooryavanshi in cinemas on 5th November."

This one is for Yug and his love for anime! Aa rahi hai police, #Sooryavanshi in cinemas on 5th November. pic.twitter.com/Dnpw13biJz — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 30, 2021

Halfway through Sooryavanshi, Shetty and Devgn announced Singham 3, which according to Pinkvilla sources will hit the big screen during the weekend of Independence Day 2023. Sources stated that since the film will be set against the backdrop of 'turbulent Indo-Pak relationship', makers deem it best to release the patriotic film sometime around Independence day. The movie will reportedly be filmed across Kashmir and Delhi, with makers working on the formalities at the moment. As it goes on floors around September or October next year, the crew of Singham 3 will be well equipped with 'adequate security by the officials'. Sources further note that after considering various ideas for a long while, the makers have 'finally cracked something', with the film having the chops to become the 'best and most relevant' one of the cop universe.

