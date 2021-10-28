Ajay Devgn Revisits 'the Best Moments' As 'Shivaay' Clocks 5 Years; Watch

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn marks five years of his hit film, Shivaay. Devgn not only acted in the film but also helmed it. Today, while celebrating the special occasion, the actor has dropped a behind-the-scenes special video. Sharing the same, he also penned a sweet note on how the team overcame snow and storm while shooting the film.

Ajay Devgn marks 5 years of Shivaay

Come snow, come storm - this team overcame it all! Reliving the best moments from behind the camera and in front of it. #5YearsOfShivaay@ADFFilms pic.twitter.com/WX6tsTicsH — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 28, 2021

Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter handle and posted a video featuring behind-the-scenes clips from the sets of Shivaay. He captioned the video, "Come snow, come storm - this team overcame it all! Reliving the best moments from behind the camera and in front of it. #5YearsOfShivaay (sic)."

As soon as the video was up on the internet, fans rushed to compliment the actor and praise him for producing such a film. A fan commented, "One of the Best Trailer tha Shivaay ka," while another one added, "This movie had the best ever Trailer for an Indian film." A netizen chipped in, "Congratulations dear sir for Shivaay. We pray for you to do a lot of films like this and be a superstar always."

One of the Best Trailer tha Shivaay ka 💥💥💥💥💥💥.. — Pranjal 1.0 (@RealPranjal93) October 28, 2021

This movie had the best ever Trailer for an indian film..🔥#5yearsofShivaay — अमित ™ (@HRxfan_boy) October 28, 2021

Congratulations dear sir for be a Shivaay for 5 years .We prayer for you do alot of film like this and be a superstar always .❤❤❤ — Gautam Simran (@GautamSimran4) October 28, 2021

Shivaay is an action thriller drama that is helmed and backed by the Singham actor under his banner Ajay Devgn Films. Devgn can be seen in the titular role along with Sayyeshaa, Abigail Eames, and Erika Kaar in essential roles. The plot and screenplay are penned by Sandeep Shrivastava. The film's background score and the soundtrack have been composed by Mithoon, the British band The Vamps along with composer Jasleen Royal.

Furthermore, Ajay Devgn will be donning the director's hat again for his forthcoming film, MayDay, which is scheduled to hit big screens on April 29, 2022. The Golmaal star will also star in SS Rajamouli's directorial venture, RRR. The film is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju ( Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Bhatt will be seen in the role of Sita, while Ajay Devgan will make an extended cameo appearance. Set in the 1920s, the project charts the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries journeyed away from home before they started fighting for their country.

