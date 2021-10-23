'RRR': Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn Starrer To Make Mega Announcement; Kickstart Promotions

S. S. Rajamouli's period drama RRR, which narrates the tale of two Indian revolutionaries, has become one of the most anticipated projects of recent times. The film, which has faced several postponements due to the COVID pandemic, is finally making a theatrical release in January next year. Now, according to Pinkvilla reports, the makers onboard the project will be coming up with a 'magnanimous announcement' soon. With only a few months before its big release, the makers will reportedly start building hype around the project to delight its fan base.

The publication's source also revealed that promotional campaigns will be kickstarting from next week. Rajamouli film has an ensemble cast of N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, with Olivia Morrison, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani in supporting roles. Produced by DVV Entertainments, the movie will hit theatres on January 7, 2022.

RRR makers to make a big announcement soon

Stating that it is a 'good time' to start buzzing the audiences with the movie's announcement, the source iterated that the revelation will set the stage for the promotions. The film, which was earlier slated to release in October this year on the occasion of Dussehra, is being touted as India's biggest action drama. The theatrical release date was announced by the makers earlier this month.

The movie is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju ( Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Bhatt will be seen in the role of Sita, while Ajay Devgan will make an extended cameo appearance. Set in the 1920s, the project charts the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries journeyed away from home before they started fighting for their country.

The film is set to lock horns with another Alia Bhatt starrer film Gangubai Kathiawadi that will premiere in theatres a day before, on January 6, 2022. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, which is based on the story of a woman who becomes a powerful underworld figure, also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa play pivotal roles.

(Image: Twitter/@RajamouliSS)