Ajay Devgn Speaks About Nysa Being Trolled For Going To Salon After Veeru Devgn's Death

Ajay Devgn's teenage daughter Nysa, was recently trolled for being spotted at the salon right after Ajay's father — Veeru Devgn's death. Breaking his silence over the controversy, Ajay in an interview with a leading entertainment portal said that he asked Nysa to step out. He further revealed that it is unfair for judging kids who are just 9, 10 or 15-year-olds as it harms them.

Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz starrer thriller-mystery 'Raid' to get a sequel?

Ajay Devgn in the interview explained that when he lost his father, his kids were very upset and Nysa was crying all day. He said that he told her to step out because there were a lot of people at home that time that he and Kajol were busy attending. "‘Why don’t you go out, have something and come, eat something and come or things like this," Ajay told Nysa. He revealed that Nysa didn't want to go but he insisted as it would help her change her mood. "She didn’t know where to go, she left and she went to a parlour. I said go get a hair wash or something. They have clicked pictures of her entering a parlour and they have trolled her. ‘Grandfather just died and she’s in the parlour’. What right do they have? I am sending her so that she feels better, she’s going through a trauma. What right do they have to say that?" Ajay called it ridiculous and said that Nysa came back home sobbing and howling as the pictures were out already.

“People are clicked everywhere, there are some rubbish comments that come. It harms children. What have they done wrong? 9, 10, 15-year-old kids and you’ve started judging them," Ajay concluded. Ajay Devgn is currently busy promoting his next film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero', all set to release on January 10, 2020.

Ajay Devgn wants to develop franchise around 'Tanhaji' with focus on unsung heroes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.