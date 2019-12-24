Ajay Devgn And Ileana D'Cruz Starrer Thriller-mystery 'Raid' To Get A Sequel?

Ajay Devgn is all geared up for his upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Fans are also excited to watch him in the climax of Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. There is one more good news for Ajay Devgn’s fans. As per reports, the 2018 movie Raid will have a sequel. The movie starred Ileana D’Cruz in the lead role.

Raid, the mystery thriller was helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta. The movie was a massive success at the box office and garnered a positive response from fans and critics alike. The movie reportedly grossed around Rs.101.54 crores. Now, the second sequel of the film is all set to thrill fans again.

As per reports, suggested by a reputed daily, Ajay Devgn’s team is looking at another interesting income tax raid that has the drama element so that it can be converted in a film. The reports further say that Ajay Devgn has already heard the narration of the script and the sequel is being worked upon. However, the makers haven’t made any official announcement yet.

About the movie Raid

Raid is a 2018 mystery thriller. The movie was loosely based on the income tax raid on the then Congress MLA Sardar Inder Singh in 1981 which was undertaken by the IT commissioner Sharda Parasd Pandey. Ajay Devgn played the role of a fearless income tax officer. The movie theatrically released on March 16.

About the movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a historical drama. The movie is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare who was a 17th century Maharashtrian Marathi military leader. The movie is helmed by Om Raut. It will theatrically release on January 10, 2020.

