Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Runway 34' Early Reviews Out: Critics Laud Makers For 'unique Concept'

Ajay Devgn is all set to wow the audience with his performance in the upcoming much-awaited film Runway 34. While he is leading the movie alongside legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet, he is also donning the director and producer's hat for the film. While the movie is yet not to come out for the next few days, its early reviews are enough to fuel the fans' excitement.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Umair Sandhu, a UAE-based critic, recently penned his review of the film. The critic mentioned Runway 34 is one of the "finest films" of Bollywood. He wrote, "On the whole, Runway34 is one of the finest films ever made in Indian cinema. Not only because of its excellent cinematic credentials but also because of the balanced 'Thought' behind the film. A Unique Concept! Highly Appreciated." He further appreciated both Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan for their ace acting skills and wrote, "Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan stole the show all the way. Both are in Terrific form. The climax will Shock you. We say, don't think, just go for it. Cinema at its very best!". The critic gave the film four stars.

Actor Vatsal Sheth also shared his review of the film via Twitter. Sharing a picture with Ajay Devgn, Vatsal Sheth lauded him for both his acting and direction. he wrote, "With our on-screen father Watched Runway34...wow what a movie…an edge of seat thriller!" "@ajaydevgn as The director The actor simply superb!!", he added.

Film distributor Raj Bansal also shared a picture with Ajay Devgn on Twitter. Talking about the movie, Raj Bansal called the movie an "Edge of the seat thriller" and lauded both Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan for their acting. He wrote, "Had the privilege to watch Runway34 at a private screening. A very well directed, Edge of the seat thriller. The confrontation scenes between Amitabh Bachchan & Ajay Devgn are the highlight of the movie.Rakul Preet is impressive." "A film you can not miss. A sure shot HIT," he added.

More about Runway 34

Runway 34 is based on a true story and stars Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet in lead roles. The movie's plot revolves around pilot Vikrant, who faces a legal battle after a horrific incident that took place several thousand feet above the ground. The movie is scheduled to release on April 29.

