'Runway 34': Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan Starrer's New Song 'The Fall' Out Now; Watch

After piquing fans' curiosity with the trailer of Runway 34, the makers of the upcoming thriller film recently released an emotional ballad titled The Fall. The song perfectly encapsulates the nerve-wracking moments onboard the flight operated by Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh as they attempt to land without any visibility. Chaos and mayhem ensue both mid-air and on the ground ahead of the tricky landing, with the video showcasing passengers crying and panicking amid all the drama.

The song also shows the aftermath of the infamous event, as Ajay and Rakul get embroiled in the legal battle, with investigation officer Amitabh Bachchan stepping into the scene. The track has been composed and sung by Jasleen Royal, while Aditya Sharma has penned the lyrics.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, April 21, Ajay Devgn announced the song's release and wrote, "There is nothing like #TheFall with the memories of unknown clouds. Song OUT NOW only on @panoramamusic." Take a look.

Directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, Aakanksha Singh and Ajey Nagar in pivotal roles. Runway 34 also marks the Bollywood debut of YouTuber CarryMinati. It is reportedly based on the true event of the Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight, which had a narrow escape in 2015 after facing difficulties to land at the Cochin International Airport. The problems were caused by bad weather and unclear visibility in the wee hours of the morning.

The film's recently released trailer showcased the courtroom drama ensuing after the pilots just saved the flight from crashing. Amitabh Bachchan as Narayan Vedant takes on the interrogation, with Ajay's character Captain Vikrant Khanna reiterating how he operated within the SOP, claiming innocence.

Talking about the film, Ajay Devgn told Hindustan Times that it wouldn't have been made if Amitabh Bachchan hadn't agreed to do the part. "In this film, for Mr Bachchan’s role, if he wouldn’t have agreed, I don’t even know if I would be able to cast (any other actor). I don’t think I would be making the film," he mentioned.

