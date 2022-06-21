Ajay Devgn, Tabu Starrer Thriller Drama 'Drishyam 2' Gets A Release Date; Details Inside

After wowing the audience with the 2015 thriller drama Drishyam, Ajay Devgn is all set to reprise his role as Vijay Salgaonkar in the upcoming sequel Drishyam 2. The upcoming film will see several stars stepping into their respective roles along with some additions. While the makers of the much-awaited movie began shooting earlier this year, they have now announced the film's release date.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay Devgn recently announced the release date of Drishyam 2. The film, which went on floors in February, will hit the theatres on November 18, 2022. Sharing the piece of news, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Attention! Drishyam 2 releasing in theatres on 18th November 2022." As per trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, the makers will wrap the film's shoot in Hyderabad today, June 21, 2022.

Drishyam 2 cast

The upcoming thriller drama Drishyam 2 will star Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles. While Ajay Devgn will reprise his role as Vijay Salgaonkar, Tabu will yet again portray IG Meera. Rajat Kapoor will also return as Meera's husband, while Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta will play Nandini Salgaonkar and Anju, respectively. The film is being helmed by Abhishek Pathak.

An addition was made to the cast in April as Bollywood star Akshaye Khanna came on board. Taking to her Instagram handle, Tabu welcomed Akshaye Khanna to the film by posting a picture with him. In the photo, the Hulchul star could be seen giving away an intense look at the camera, while Tabu smiled in the background. The caption read, "Delighted to have a gem of an actor on board for Drishyam 2 Akshaye Khanna," and further called him "Truly talented." Akshaye Khanna's fans were seemingly thrilled to see him join the film as many showered him with love. While a fan wrote, "Perfect choice to play the character...Best choice indeed," another one penned, "Indeed my two favourite actors in one frame."

More about Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 is the official remake of the 2021 Malayalam film starring Mohanlal. The sequel's plot is expected to revolve around Vijay's family, which will again find themselves entangled in a criminal investigation. Vijay's quest to protect his family from the legal institution will bring drama to the film.

Image: Instagram/@abhishekpathakk