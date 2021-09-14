Ajay Devgn Throws 'all-boys Party' To Celebrate Son Yug's 11th Birthday; See Pic

Actor Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s son Yug ringed in his 11th birthday with an intimate bash in the Maldives. The celebrations were reportedly a part of Ajay’s next venture with Bear Grylls in the Maldives where he is currently shooting for the upcoming episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. Recently, Ajay took to Instagram and shared a picture from the ‘all boys party.’

In the picture, Ajay and Yug can be seen posing with his sister Neelam Devgan Gandhi's sons-Daanish and Aman. In the picture, Yug wore a white T-shirt with 'Happy Birthday Boy' written on it and a pair of shorts. He also wore dark-coloured sunglasses and flip-flops. Ajay stood behind him wearing a lime-coloured t-shirt and shorts. Ajay captioned the post, "The all-boys (sailboat emoji) party (balloon emojis) Adventure & (grinning face with star eyes emoji)".

Earlier, on September 13, Ajay extended his birthday wishes to his son with a beautiful post on Instagram. He shared his son's picture and wrote, “Happy Birthday Boy. Happy times mean just being around you YUG. Will wait for you to wake up & blow the candles out.” Apart from Ajay, Kajol also wished her son on Instagram and wrote, “All of 11 and the smile in my heart always. #happybirthday #myson #missyousomuch #sogrownup".

Kajol and Ajay are parents to two children-Nysa and Yug. The couple welcomed Nysa in 2003 and Yug in 2010. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay will feature with Bear Grylls for the upcoming episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. The show has earlier featured Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood’s Akshay Kumar. Apart from this, Ajay who last featured in Bhuj: The Pride of India, has Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Maidaan, and Mayday in his kitty. He will also be seen making his web series debut with Rudra – The Edge of Darkness on Disney Plus Hotstar. The series also features actor Esha Deol who is making her comeback into films after a long hiatus.

IMAGE: Instagram/ajaydevgn