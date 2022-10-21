Ajay Devgn To Reunite With 'Tanhaji' Co-star Sharad Kelkar For New Project; Details Inside

Actor Ajay Devgn will be joining hands with his Tanhaji co-star Sharad Kelkar for an upcoming project, the details were shared by the latter. Kelkar, who took on the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Devgn-led 2020 period drama, mentioned that they'll be working on their project sometime next year, teasing that 'it's gonna be crazy'.

For the unversed, Sharad and Ajay have also collaborated on films like Bhuj: The Pride of India and Baadshaho apart from Tanhaji.

Ajay Devgn to team up with Tanhaji co-star Sharad Kelkar for a new project

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sharad mentioned that they're 'planning something', however, their conflicting schedules have led to delays. "We are planning something. There was one thing which was supposed to come but I think the schedules are not matching. But we are working on it in the future. I think maybe next year we'll work on it and it's gonna be crazy," he confirmed. Kelkar also dismissed rumours of his appearance in Ajay's Bholaa, joking that "He (Ajay) didn't call me."

Meanwhile, Ajay is gearing up for the release of Drishyam 2, the trailer of which was launched recently. The movie will mark the official sequel to the 2015 film and will see most of its cast reprise their roles. While Ajay Devgn will reprise his role as Vijay Salgaonkar, Tabu will portray IG Meera. It also stars Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta as well as Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles.

He will also be seen alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra in the family entertainer, titled Thank God, which will hit the big screen on October 24. Ajay was last seen in the thriller project, Runway 34, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Boman Irani among others.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AJAYDEVGN/ @SHARADKELKAR)