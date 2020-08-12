Ajay Devgn All Set To Feature In His First-ever Yash Raj Movie?

Ajay Devgn might soon collaborate with Yash Raj Films as per a report by an entertainment portal. According to the media outlet, the film will be directed by Shiv Rawail. Read ahead to know more details about Ajay Devgn and Yash Raj Films' first-ever collaboration.

Ajay Devgn in a Yash Raj Film?

Ajay Devgn might collaborate with Yash Raj Films for the first time ever. The movie will also be Shiv Rawail's directorial debut. Further, the report states that the news will be announced on the 50th anniversary of Yash Raj Films.

The movie will be an action-comedy and will feature Ajay Devgan in the lead. No more news about the cast and about the collaboration has been officially announced yet. Ajay Devgn has never before worked with the production company in his career and it will be interesting to see a collaboration between the two, the report states.

In terms of his confirmed upcoming projects, Ajay Devgn has 5 new films this year. The first is Chhalaang which is a movie produced by the actor. The film has Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha and was supposed to be released by now but it has been postponed due to the pandemic.

Bhuj: The Pride of India is one of the popular projects that stars Ajay Devgn in the lead. The film is a war action film directed, co-produced and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya. The plot of the movie will revolve around the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and will be about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash.

The Big Bull is again a movie produced by Ajay Devgn and stars Abhishek Bachchan, with Nikita Dutta and Ileana D'Cruz playing supporting roles. The film will stream online on Disney+Hotstar. The actor will also have an appearance in Akshay Kumar's film Sooryavanshi. Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and written by Yunus Sajawal.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is the last and main project for the actor this year. The film stars Alia Bhatt in the lead along with Ajay Devgn. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, written by Utkarshini Vashishtha and produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada.

