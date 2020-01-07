A Look At Ajay Devgn's Iconic Jean Claude Van Damme Style Leg Split In His Movies

Ajay Devgn is a renowned Indian film actor, director, and producer. He is considered one of the most popular and influential actors of all time in Bollywood. He has appeared in over 200 films as of now.

He has also won various accolades, which includes two National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. The actor is currently working for his upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He is also known as an action hero in Bollywood. Here's all you need to know more about his iconic Jean Claude Van Damme style leg split in movies:

Ajay Devgn's 'Jean-Claude Van Damme' leg split

Ajay Devgn, apart from being a versatile actor, is also known to perform his own stunts. He is also known for his famous Jean Claude Van Damme split that he does on vehicles in his popular films like De De Pyaar De and the Golmaal series. It is his leg split that has caught the audience’s attention. Let’s take a look at some of his popular splits in the movies.

For those who don't know, the Bollywood star first did a leg split between two bikes in 1991 in the film Phool Aur Kaante. He recreated the famous split in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal franchise. The actor has done the leg split several times in his films. The has performed the split in all his Golmaal movies. In 2019, the actor also appeared in a film called De De Pyaar De in which he starred alongside Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh.

In the poster of his film De De Pyaar De, Ajay’s character can be seen between two women of different ages, Rakul Preet Singh, who can be seen sitting on a glamorous sports car, and Tabu, who is sitting on another vintage car (indicating the age gap). In the poster, Ajay can be seen doing the split too. Here is the compilation video of Ajay Devgn's famous Jean Claude Van Damme style split taken from all the films where he has performed it:

