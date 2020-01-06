Kajol Admits That She Has Mimicked Ajay Devgn In Front Of Their Kids

Kajol and Ajay Devgn have been making appearances and promoting their upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in full throttle. In an interaction with a leading media portal, Kajol openly admitted that she had mimicked Ajay Devgn in front of their kids. Here is what Kajol said to the media portal:

Also read: “Ajay Devgn Was Very Grounded & Kind To Everyone,” Says Tanhaji Co-star Elakshi Gupta

Have you ever imitated Ajay Devgn in front of your kids? – Yes

During an interaction with an entertainment portal, Kajol and Ajay Devgn got themselves into a round of Rapid fire. During the activity, Kajol was asked about her all-time favourite historical movie, to which she replied that she loves The Legend of Bhagat Singh. The reporter then asked Kajol about what would be a change she would like to make on social media. She replied that she would like to change the mindset of social media users who use it to spread negativity.

Also read: Tanhaji Trailer Launch: Ajay Devgn & Saif Ali Khan's Camaraderie Was A Treat For Fans

Further in the interaction, Kajol participated in a game of Yes or No. During the game, she is asked some questions that she would not have answered casually. One of the questions that were asked to her was, has she imitated Ajay Devgn ever in front of the kids? In reply to the answer, Kajol burst out in laughter, and replied with a ‘Yes!’, Ajay Devgn also responded with a nod saying that she has imitated him in front of their kids.

Also read: Tanhaji Trailer: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan Movie Creates A Flood Of Hilarious Memes

More about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is an upcoming historical drama that is set to clash with Chhapaak at the box-office. Tanhaji’s cast features Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Neha Sharma, and Sharad Kelkar in the leading roles. Om Raut is helming the period drama based on Tanaji Malusare’s story titled Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Also read: Tanhaji Trailer Launch: Ajay Devgn & Saif Ali Khan's Camaraderie Was A Treat For Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.