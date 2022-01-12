Ajay Devgn's Letter To 20-year-old Self On National Youth Day: 'stumble, But Don't Stop..'

On National Youth Day, actor Ajay Devgn who has had a spanning career in the entertainment industry penned a strong message for all the youth. The open letter penned by the actor was addressed to his 20-year-old self which is sure to motivate the youths of today. Through his letter, the wiser and younger Ajay gives life lessons to his younger self while explaining the rejections in life.

Ajay who started his career with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991, rose to prominence since then and performed spectacularly in films like Sangram, Ishq, Company, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and more. In addition to the films, the actor also owns a production company Ajay Devgn FFilms, which was established in 2000. Now on the occasion of National Youth Day, the actor looked back at his accomplishments over the years and how he succeeded in life despite facing rejections.

Ajay Devgn pens letter on National Youth Day

Shredding out advice for the 20-year-old in him about career, Ajay wrote that during the course of his journey as an actor, ‘people will criticize and doubt him which will be hard and will make him question his dreams.’ Sharing his thoughts, the actor wrote, “Dear 20-year-old me, There you are making your mark in this new world as an actor... Let me be honest, you are going to face some brutal rejections. Shy and unconventional, you will try your hardest to fit in but fail...spectacularly!"

Adding, the letter read, "People's criticism and doubts will be hard, it'll make you question your dreams. You will fail more than you will succeed. But, spoiler alert, it's all going to be worth it... because one day slowly but surely, you'll realize, being yourself can be your greatest strength. So, stumble a little but don't stop. Keep pushing the boundaries and don't let the world's expectations turn into your inhibitions. Always be true, always be yours! P.S Learn how to dance, it'll help you in the long run. Love, Am older, wiser and better looking at you'.” Soon after the post, his fans were completely taken aback by the beautiful piece of advice that the actor gave on a special day. Many thanked him while the others expressed their fan love.

Image: Instagram/AjayDevgn